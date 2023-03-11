IRS California Taxpayer Assistance Center in Downtown Los Angeles Provides Weekend Service to Help Taxpayers

IRS California Taxpayer Assistance Center Photo by USA Diario

The IRS California Taxpayer Assistance Center in downtown Los Angeles will be offering Saturday hours this weekend in order to assist people with tax-related issues who may not be able to make appointments during the week. The center, located at 300 N. Los Angeles St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will provide in-person help from IRS employees. No appointments will be required.

Although the center will not be accepting cash payments, visitors can take advantage of a range of services, including help with tax-related issues, information on available tax-preparation options in the area, and assistance with filling out tax forms. Visitors are advised to bring a photo ID, Social Security cards, and any relevant IRS letters or notices or other related documents.

