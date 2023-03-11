Law would allow regularization of thousands of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. Photo by USA Diario

Certain undocumented immigrants who were in the United States before January 1, 1972 can now apply for legal permanent residency. This is possible under the Registry Act, a long-standing immigration remedy.

However, a group of Democratic representatives recently introduced a bill on the floor to modify the "Registry" law.

Unlike previous occasions, this initiative does not seek to determine a new date of registration in the country. Rather, it proposes to establish that undocumented immigrants who meet certain requirements qualify to apply for a Green Card. The requirements would be the following.

To be undocumented with less than seven years of unauthorized stay, not to have a criminal record and not to be inadmissible to remain in the country.

If this plan is approved, it would result in some 8 million undocumented immigrants qualifying to regularize their stays.

Such a plan would open a path to citizenship for those who benefit from adjustment of status five years after receiving residency.

What is the goal?

Several activists who support the initiative expressed that a modification of the Registry Law is necessary. For her part, Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Human Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) expressed the following.

"House Republicans continue to manufacture a false anti-immigrant border narrative and spread fear-mongering rhetoric. However, others in Congress seek to present practical solutions and recognize immigrants as the contributing force they represent to our nation."

It is worth noting that the House of Representatives is now in the hands of the Republicans, and the scenario will be more complex to modify the law.

Among the Democratic opinions is the disagreement with the country's immigration system. Especially because the nation depends to a large extent on immigrant labor.

For its part, the current date of the Registration Act (1/1/1972) was set in 1986 and is so far back that few people are eligible. For this reason, more than a few people are now calling loudly for a modification of this ancient immigration remedy.