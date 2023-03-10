Walmart rejects price increases from its item suppliers

Walmart Photo by USA Diario

Walmart Inc began presenting its own-brand items to shoppers looking for less expensive options to suppliers' branded products. In turn, it rebuked major packaged goods manufacturers because their price hikes are unsustainable.

For the largest global retailer, raising the price of any commodity by just a few cents can have negative effects. It has even influenced some shoppers to look for other bargains at wholesale warehouse chains like Costco or everything-for-a-dollar stores.

In 2022, Walmart increased prices on Tide detergent, milk and frozen meals, among other offerings, contrary to its "everyday low prices" slogan. In turn, suppliers were looking for alternatives to avoid rising costs for products such as fuel and wheat.

Managing director of retail consultancy Strategic Resource Group, Burt Flickinger, said, "Retailers like Walmart will say, 'They've already done three rounds of price increases in the past year, why are they doing another one?" if they've lowered transportation costs by 25-30% carton by 40-50% and raw material costs by 40-50%.

What can we expect in terms of prices?

"It will be very difficult to pass on further price increases to retailers in the future," reckoned Rod Little, chief executive of Schick razor maker Edgewell Personal Care Co in comments to Reuters. Walmart is Edgewell's largest customer.

In the interview Little said, "(Walmart) told us, 'From here on out, our consumer is challenged, we're going to look out for consumers, so you're going to need very good reasons if you're going to raise prices from now on. Walmart declined to comment.

Walmart will continue to offer the best deals

In the face of any price increases by manufacturers, Walmart's leverage over its suppliers would lead it to get a lower percentage than the rest of the companies. That is the view of investors who follow its performance as a company. David Klink, equity analyst at Huntington Private Bank said, "Walmart is just a conduit (for P&G and Unilever) that uses its enormous size to offer the best deals it can to customers."

Kilnk is part of a firm that owns more than $45 million in Walmart stock. The businessman also added, "We think Walmart could be hurt less than other companies in a rising price environment."