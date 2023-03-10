Dollar disappear Photo by USA Diario

ChatGPT works as a search engine with artificial intelligence. Among its functions, it has demonstrated its ability to even make predictions, since its features are not limited to answering only questions, as many consider. These days it surprises with one of its predictions: the end of the dollar.

It will be gradual and not a complete fall. In the end, its positioning will be at the same level as other currencies.

From the Business Insider team, reporter Brian Evans, put the tool to choose between the Chinese yuan and the U.S. dollar. Specifically, the question was centered on which currency would be the predominant one in the future.

It was a specific question, however the bot developed by the company OpenAl did not choose one. Its answer was more elaborate.

The artificial intelligence wrote: "The U.S. dollar has been the dominant international currency for much of the last century, and remains widely used and accepted as a store of value, medium of exchange and unit of account."

Will we see the end of the dollar? What does ChatGPT say?

On the future of the dollar, the tool argued: "Its widespread use, particularly in international trade, gives the U.S. dollar significant influence on the world stage. However, in recent years, efforts have been made to reduce the dollar's dominance and increase the use of other currencies, such as the euro and yuan, in international transactions."

The Chinese government is on a mission to globalize its currency and make it more attractive than the dollar. ChatGPT considered that the yuan has recently gained strength, positioning itself in international trade.

"In conclusion, it is uncertain to predict which currency will be dominant in the future, but the world is likely to see a shift towards a more multipolar monetary system, with several currencies playing an important role, rather than one dominant currency," he concluded.