New York closer and closer to flying cabs

Flying cabs in NY Photo by USA Diario

A new transportation service will be offered by New York to its residents and visitors. Maybe when you need to take a cab, you'll request it in the sky. Here are the details of the event.

It's not a bird, it's an aerial cab.

We don't have flying cars, but in the tri-state area, air cabs seem to be around.

Over the New York City metropolitan area, Blade Air Mobility and Beta Technologies successfully completed the first test flight of this electric cab. The event went down in history last Tuesday as the ALIA-250 test at Westchester County Airport.

The device takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter, but has one major difference: it generates only one-tenth of the noise of its predecessor due to an all-electric propulsion system. This is great news for residents concerned about noise pollution in New York City.

The plane can carry up to six people, according to its developers.

They call the event a milestone in the transition from helicopters to electric vertical aircraft.

"This demonstration is a major milestone in our transition from helicopters to electric vertical aircraft, and we are pleased that our partners at BETA have designed the right aircraft with the range, capacity and noise profile needed for use in our key markets, including our home base in New York City," said Blade Air Mobility and Beta Technologies CEO Rob Wiesenthal. "This is an historic moment for Blade, New York and the urban air mobility industry," he concluded.

Although it is not immediately clear when they will fully launch the aircraft for passenger use, Blade agreed two years ago to purchase 20 of the model aircraft for use on routes between its U.S. terminals.