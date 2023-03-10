California: natural gas reaches record high prices

Gas prices Photo by USA Diario

Why is natural gas so expensive in California? Will prices go down? In a context in which the price of this product has reached historic values, we explain the reasons and the solutions for the future.

Some utility companies warned about the increase in natural gas rates since January. Prices have reached the highest levels in the last two decades.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) warned that from November to March residential energy bills could be 32% higher than in the same period last year. SoCalGas also told customers that bills for the first two months of 2023 would be "surprisingly high.

Not just a question of prices

The increase in natural gas prices is due to factors such as tighter supply on the West Coast, inflation and higher demand. Fuels, in a general sense, have experienced affectation as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

California imports approximately 90% of its natural gas, according to the Los Angeles Times. Reduced pipeline capacity in Texas has affected the supply and quantity of gas flowing westward, coupled with problems with storage in the Pacific region.

Natural gas payments, aid in California

So-called Weather Credits are a relief for customers who pay for natural gas. They are processed through the California Public Utilities Commission and come from a government program that requires power plants, natural gas suppliers and industries that emit greenhouse gases to purchase "carbon allowances".

Some customers have already begun to receive them, although these credits are generally distributed twice a year in April and October. As for the amounts, they vary by utility provider and appear automatically on Californians' bills.

- PG&E: $52.78

- SDG&E: $43.40

- Southwest Gas: $56.35

- SoCalGas: $50.77