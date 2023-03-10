How to get back what you overpaid on your taxes Photo by USA Diario

To cope with the high costs of inflation in the United States, millions of residents received a stimulus check in California. What should you do if you paid federal taxes on it and you shouldn't have? Here's how to get your money back.

This is how the IRS ruled

The verdict on federal taxes due on state stimulus checks was issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) just a few days ago.

The agency concluded that it is unnecessary to pay taxes on this income, with the exception of four states in the country where they would promptly review the cases. Unfortunately, the ruling was reported weeks after the start of the 2022 tax season and many people had already reported their income and included the check.

From the beginning, the inflation stimulus checks raised doubts among taxpayers. Between October 7 and February 14, 2023, approximately 18 million Californians received it. Three weeks into the tax season, officials still don't know how many people sent in their tax returns before the IRS clarified that they were not taxable.

If you are one of them, the IRS will send you a tax refund. The experts clarify that you don't need to send an amended tax return, you will receive your tax return very soon. When it arrives, then it is the right time to prepare it.

After receiving the refund, you must send a clarification on your tax return. To do so, you must request Form 1040X, describe why you are doing so and complete it with your personal information.

Perla Duque, a tax preparer said: "it is very likely that you will receive a refund if your correction is only based on taking away what you received (from the inflation stimulus check)".