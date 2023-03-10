How to obtain now the "Green Card" for permanent residence in the U.S?

Permanent residence Photo by USA Diario

Data from 2022 issued by the Center of Studies for the Analysis of Conflicts (Cerac) show that 540 thousand Colombians left the country for the United States in order to seek a better future.

Upon arrival, it is essential to legalize their stay in the new country. For example, in the United States it is a determining condition to be able to study or work. Failure to do so may result in deportation by the immigration authorities.

In order to settle permanently in the United States, one of the options is permanent residency, also called "Green Card".

How to obtain the "Green Card"?

The permanent residency or "Green Card" in favor of another person is requested by a sponsor, which in most cases is usually an employer or family member. The process to obtain it can be through:

- An employer

- A family liaison

- Refugee or asylee status

The Department of State is responsible for processing the immigrant visa after the Citizenship and Immigration Services approves the application.

I want to apply for a Green Card for a family member, what do I do?

To handle applications from U.S. residents and citizens interested in applying for permanent residency for their family members, you can contact the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

According to their website: "Immediate relatives of U.S. citizens include unmarried sons/daughters under the age of 21, spouses, parent of a U.S. citizen over the age of 21".

They can also be other relatives of U.S. citizens. They are unmarried sons/daughters over the age of 21, married children of any age, and brothers/sisters at least 21 years of age.

Form I-130 must be filed to apply for permanent residence for a relative. One form is submitted for each relative.

Some exceptions

The immediate relative may apply for the visa without notice to the U.S. citizen with whom he/she is related on special occasions if he/she demonstrates that:

- Entered the U.S. on a K visa as the fiancé(e) or spouse of a U.S. citizen or as an accompanying child.

- You are a battered child or spouse of a U.S. citizen.

- You are the widow(er) of a U.S. citizen.

- You obtained a V nonimmigrant visa.

- Your parent was a diplomat in the U.S. when you were born.