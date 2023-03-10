If you buy food with CalFresh in California you will receive an extra $60

CalFresh Photo by USA Diario

A new commercial development is benefiting thousands of people in California, USA, and it has to do with CalFresh. It turns out that if you buy groceries through CalFresh you will receive up to $60.00 USD extra monthly. Where? The list of stores exceeds 100 across the state.

You'll get the reimbursement directly on your CalFresh EBT card if you buy vegetables and fruits at the selected stores. The current financial assistance is related to a pilot program that began last February in 11 California counties.

Don't forget that you will no longer receive extended CalFresh benefits as of March, so claiming CalFresh benefits is key to your finances.

In which counties can I receive this assistance?

The new program is now being implemented in the following California counties: Alameda, Los Angeles, Monterey, Mendocino, Napa, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego and Santa Clara. The California Department of Social Services (CDSS) announced that the program will soon be expanded to other California counties.

Don't forget that getting reimbursed up to $60.00 USD is very easy, you just need to buy food at a store that is part of the program. All families who get CalFresh are eligible to receive the promised payment.

The monthly payment cap is $60.00 USD. However, the amount of your reimbursement will depend on how much of your benefits you spend on vegetables and fruits.

Here is an example to give you a clearer idea. If in one month you buy only $15.00 USD you will receive the same amount to use in your next purchase. Thus, the amount you receive will vary according to your spending in the selected stores.

The current cash back program for buying fruits and vegetables with CalFresh will remain in effect until December of this year.