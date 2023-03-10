Latino Powerball winner buys a $25 million luxury mansion

Luxury mansion in Hollywood Hills Photo by USA Diario

The brand new winner of the Powerball lottery last November has already started to put his fortune to use. Edwin Castro recently purchased an impressive mansion in the Hollywood Hills for the lofty cost of $25.5 million.

Castro took home the largest prize in lottery history during the penultimate month of 2022. The sum, then, was $2 billion. After several weeks without collecting his winnings, Castro came forward in February to collect his winnings through the "cash" variant. With taxes deducted, the winner pocketed $997.6 million.

The lucky gambler bought his new mansion through a limited liability company. He was smart and haggled down the initial price of $29.95 million, according to the LA Times. Incidentally, it is the most expensive sale recorded this year in the Hollywood Hills.

This is what Powerball winner's stunning mansion looks like

Photo by USA Diario

The stunning property was built in 2022 by the company Roman James Design. It is situated on the mountainside and boasts a cool wood and concrete facade. The same, covers the square shapes of the house and its open and bright interiors. The new owner will enjoy spectacular panoramic views of the city, over the Sunset Strip to the Chateau Marmont.

The mansion consists of three floors and a large rooftop terrace. To top it off, it has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a game room, a movie theater, bar, gym, wine cellar, cold bath, sauna and steam shower. At the rear there is a swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.

The luxurious home sits on a half-acre lot, although one segment is unusable because it is part of the mountainside. However, the site has two separate garages that can accommodate up to seven cars, plus a flat driveway that could accommodate additional cars.