Categories of family-based permanent residence

Green card Photo by USA Diario

Permanent residence in the United States is an immigration benefit that can also be obtained on the basis of family ties. It allows an immigrant to live and work in the country legally and permanently.

However, it is important to know that there are two categories of beneficiaries to obtain permanent residency.

What are these categories?

We are talking about Immediate Relatives and Family Preference. In the case of Immediate Relatives, the immigrant visas are immediate and the processing only takes a few months.

Immediate Relatives include spouses or children under the age of 21, as well as parents of U.S. citizens. Finally, this category also includes orphans adopted outside the country or in the United States.

In the case of Family Preference beneficiaries, there is a waiting list with their immigrant visas that can take years. This time depends on the beneficiary's country of origin.

Within this category is the First Preference category which includes unmarried children of any age of U.S. parents.

The Second Preference of this category includes spouses and unmarried children under 21 years of age or older of permanent residents.

The Third Preference includes married children, their spouses and children of U.S. citizens. Finally, the Fourth Preference includes siblings, their spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens.

Family Preference category beneficiaries are dependent on annual visa quotas, so availability is not immediate.

Based on the dates USCIS receives the forms, the Department of State publishes a bulletin with the dates of availability for the four categories.

However, Family Preference beneficiaries must complete forms l-130 and l-845, as must Immediate Relative beneficiaries.