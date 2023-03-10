TikTok may have its days numbered in the U.S.

TIK Tok in USA Photo by USA Diario

President Joe Biden could ban or force the sale of TikTok under a bipartisan bill backed by the White House. This support could well expedite passage of the text to address privacy concerns swirling around the Chinese app.

In the event of a threat to the national security of U.S. users, such a bill gives the president certain powers. These include forcing the sale of foreign-owned technologies, apps, software or e-commerce platforms.

The popular Beijing-based application, TikTok, which has more than 100 million users in the United States, is targeted by the bill. However, the text does not mention its name explicitly.

According to the White House, the app poses risks to national security. It is therefore the first time that the Biden administration is involved in the bill to deal with this one.

Background

In 2020, Donald Trump gave the order to ban in addition to TikTok, Tencent Holding Ltd's WeChat app in all app stores. However, a federal judge blocked the order on the grounds that this ban would violate Americans' free speech rights.

TikTok allows China to access data and viewing trends of the approximately 100 million U.S. users sympathetic to the app. So say more than a few critics of TikTok in North America.

That is why the Biden administration wants to avoid the legal challenges that former President Donald Trump was unable to mount to ban TikTok.

For its part, the app proposes the alternative of a security plan called Project Texas. That plan aims to insulate the U.S. operation from the influence of the Chinese company.

It also includes a board of directors to oversee data security, third-party research and a partnership with Oracle Corp.