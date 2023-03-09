What Is the Penalty for Not Paying Taxes in 2023?

Photo by USA Diario

If you fail to pay your taxes by April 18, you'll face a penalty and interest will accrue. Let's take a look at the rates for 2023.

The United States is in the midst of tax season and although millions of people have already filed their tax returns, the deadline doesn't end until the third week of April. If you still have questions about why you should pay your taxes on time, now is the time to clarify.

The deadline to file your 2022 tax return is April 18, 2023, and if you file after that date, your paperwork will be considered late and you could be subject to penalties and interest.

Even if you can't make the payment before Tax Day, which is April 18, you won't have to pay a penalty for late filing if you file the return or request an extension for more time to file your taxes.

According to the IRS, you must meet the deadline, even if you don't have the money to pay your taxes on that day, because the extension only gives you more time to file your documents and forms more carefully, but doesn't exempt you from making the payment when it's due.

Taking into account that a few months ago an update came into effect: starting on August 26, 2022, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has determined that refunds selected for 2019 and 2020 will receive tax breaks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This means that a total of 1.6 million qualified individual taxpayers who filed their Form 1040 and businesses that filed their Form 1120 and delayed filing their 2019 or 2020 taxes will receive refunds from the IRS totaling up to $1.2 billion.

How quickly will a penalty be assessed if you haven't paid your taxes?

The IRS assesses the penalty for not paying your taxes after Tax Day. This means you'll have to pay the penalty starting on April 19.

The penalty amount is calculated in the following cases:

If you fail to file a tax return, the penalty to be paid will be 5% of the unpaid tax for each month or part of a month that the return is late. The penalty cannot exceed 25% of the unpaid tax.

If both a penalty for not filing a tax return and a penalty for not paying are imposed in the same month, the penalty for not filing the return will be reduced by the amount of the penalty for not paying, so that the penalty for each month or part of a month that the tax return is filed late will amount to 5%, according to the IRS.

If the tax debt remains unpaid after 5 months, the penalty reaches the maximum amount, which is 25% of the tax unpaid on the due date.

If your return is more than 60 days late, the minimum penalty for not filing it is $435 for returns due in 2020, 2021, and 2022, or 100% of the tax that should be shown on the return.