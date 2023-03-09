How to Get a Monthly Assistance of Up to $500 in the United States?

Photo by USA Diario

Currently, there are five programs in the United States that offer economic assistance ranging from $200 to $500 per month. Let's take a look at where and how to apply for them.

This economic aid is provided under the so-called universal basic income programs, in which municipalities offer regular payments to residents who have basic needs. In some cases, payments will be made monthly, in others several times a year, and in others once a year.

Let's take a look at the cities that offer it:

The Chelsea Come Program

It offers a variable economic aid that depends on many factors, but the checks can range from $200 to $400 dollars. It is intended to benefit around 700 residents of Massachusetts, particularly those living in the city of Chelsea.

Residents were selected by lottery on February 15, 2023. The winners will be notified by letter sent by postal mail.

What are the requirements to obtain it?

You must be a resident of Chelsea, have applied for social assistance, and have family income that is at least 30% of the average income in the area.

The winners will receive the money for a total of three months. The amount is limited per year depending on the family income level.

The ARISE Program

It is part of a pilot program that offers payments of $500 per month for 24 months to the neediest residents of the community.

Today, 170 people in the city already receive this monthly assistance, but it was explained that another 214 residents would be selected to participate in a focus group. The selection would be random.

Who qualifies?

You must be a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, and over 18 years old. You must have family income of at least 50% of the average income in the area.

The UpLift Program

It is available to residents of the state of Iowa and is designed to support those who struggle every day to pay their basic needs.

"If a quarter of Iowa residents spend more than a third of their income on housing, that doesn't leave much room for food, child care, or basic health care," says Michael Berger, UpLift programmer, in a statement.

Monthly payments are mainly intended to help beneficiaries find better full-time employment, but also to support the mental and physical health of individuals and cover certain unexpected expenses. Monthly checks amount to $500 dollars.

What are the access requirements?

People who want to apply for UpLift must live in Dallas, Polk, or Warren counties in Iowa. There must also be at least one person under the age of 25 in charge, and family income must be at least 60% of the average income in the area, which is equivalent to $59,190 for a family of four.

The deadline to apply is Monday, February 27, 2023.

The EQUIDAD UBI YS Program

It is intended for residents of Ohio and is possible thanks to a private donation to the Yellow Springs Community Foundation under the American Rescue Plan Act, approved by the Covid-19 pandemic.

People who meet the requirements will receive monthly payments totaling $7,200 dollars, approximately $300 dollars per month, for a period of 24 months.

Who can apply?

Only 15 people will be selected to receive this financial assistance. To be eligible, you must be a resident of Yellow Springs and Miami Township. People must be at least 18 years old. They must also meet certain income criteria.

Rochester, New York Program

This aid model has been operating in New York since 2021. It provides residents of Rochester, New York, with a monthly assistance of $500 for a full year.

What are the requirements?

Must be a Rochester resident, 18 years of age or older, and have a household income below 200% of the federal poverty level. Payments will begin in the spring of 2023.