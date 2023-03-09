How to Get a Monthly Assistance of Up to $500 in the United States?

USA Diario

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRzIn_0lDRLYpH00
Photo byUSA Diario

Currently, there are five programs in the United States that offer economic assistance ranging from $200 to $500 per month. Let's take a look at where and how to apply for them.

This economic aid is provided under the so-called universal basic income programs, in which municipalities offer regular payments to residents who have basic needs. In some cases, payments will be made monthly, in others several times a year, and in others once a year.

Let's take a look at the cities that offer it:

  • The Chelsea Come Program

It offers a variable economic aid that depends on many factors, but the checks can range from $200 to $400 dollars. It is intended to benefit around 700 residents of Massachusetts, particularly those living in the city of Chelsea.

Residents were selected by lottery on February 15, 2023. The winners will be notified by letter sent by postal mail.

What are the requirements to obtain it?

You must be a resident of Chelsea, have applied for social assistance, and have family income that is at least 30% of the average income in the area.

The winners will receive the money for a total of three months. The amount is limited per year depending on the family income level.

  • The ARISE Program

It is part of a pilot program that offers payments of $500 per month for 24 months to the neediest residents of the community.

Today, 170 people in the city already receive this monthly assistance, but it was explained that another 214 residents would be selected to participate in a focus group. The selection would be random.

Who qualifies?

You must be a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, and over 18 years old. You must have family income of at least 50% of the average income in the area.

  • The UpLift Program

It is available to residents of the state of Iowa and is designed to support those who struggle every day to pay their basic needs.

"If a quarter of Iowa residents spend more than a third of their income on housing, that doesn't leave much room for food, child care, or basic health care," says Michael Berger, UpLift programmer, in a statement.

Monthly payments are mainly intended to help beneficiaries find better full-time employment, but also to support the mental and physical health of individuals and cover certain unexpected expenses. Monthly checks amount to $500 dollars.

What are the access requirements?

People who want to apply for UpLift must live in Dallas, Polk, or Warren counties in Iowa. There must also be at least one person under the age of 25 in charge, and family income must be at least 60% of the average income in the area, which is equivalent to $59,190 for a family of four.

The deadline to apply is Monday, February 27, 2023.

  • The EQUIDAD UBI YS Program

It is intended for residents of Ohio and is possible thanks to a private donation to the Yellow Springs Community Foundation under the American Rescue Plan Act, approved by the Covid-19 pandemic.

People who meet the requirements will receive monthly payments totaling $7,200 dollars, approximately $300 dollars per month, for a period of 24 months.

Who can apply?

Only 15 people will be selected to receive this financial assistance. To be eligible, you must be a resident of Yellow Springs and Miami Township. People must be at least 18 years old. They must also meet certain income criteria.

  • Rochester, New York Program

This aid model has been operating in New York since 2021. It provides residents of Rochester, New York, with a monthly assistance of $500 for a full year.

What are the requirements?

Must be a Rochester resident, 18 years of age or older, and have a household income below 200% of the federal poverty level. Payments will begin in the spring of 2023.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Monthly assistance# Universal basic income# Eligibility requirements# Financial support# Pilot program

Comments / 1

Published by

USA Diario is a news media created in California with the objective of covering every area of news that is of interest to Spanish speakers in the United States.

California State
19K followers

More from USA Diario

Florida State

Gasoline prices in Florida rose this weekend

The American Automobile Association (AAA) today revealed that gas prices in Florida rose slightly over the recently concluded weekend. Drivers paid $3.31 for each gallon purchased, a small increase of nine cents over last Friday.

Read full story
2 comments

Social Security in 2023 and its tax exemptions: taxpayers' rights

Generally, American taxpayers have to pay Social Security taxes on their earned or self-employment income. As this tax season's filing deadline approaches, more than a few Americans have done their duty to the IRS. However, there are still people hoping to find more deductions and take advantage of the economic climate.

Read full story
1 comments

How long does an immigrant with a Green Card in the United States have to process his status?

Foreigners who have a Green Card in the United States can change their immigration status. It is possible that the change of status is due to marriage, for having a conditional permanent residence with less than two years of marriage.

Read full story
19 comments

Silicon Valley Bank collapses, causing market turmoil

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), founded in 1983, has become the largest bank failure in the United States since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. The sixteenth largest bank in the country collapsed after depositors, mostly related to the technology sector and venture-backed companies, withdrew their money this week, as concerns about the bank's crisis grew.

Read full story
Michigan State

Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $229 Million for Tuesday’s Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one claimed the $209 million grand prize for the drawing held on Friday, March 10. The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing on March 14 will now be worth $229 million, with a cash option of $120.6 million.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Missing inflation stimulus checks to be sent out until spring: here's what you need to know

If you didn't receive your inflation stimulus check, there is good news as authorities confirmed that there are still pending payments, but you'll have to wait a few more weeks to receive them, here's what you need to know. SACRAMENTO, California. - Payments for inflation stimulus checks have ended, however, the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) confirmed that there are still missing payments.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan Beach, CA

Manhattan Beach City Council approves increase in hotel "bed tax" to fund police department positions

The Manhattan Beach City Council has approved an increase in the city's transit occupancy tax, also known as the hotel "bed tax," from 12 to 14 percent. The increase is expected to generate $1.25 million annually to fund ten new police department positions, including seven new sworn police officers. The increase was made possible by 2019's Measure A, in which voters approved TOT increases from 10 percent to up to 14 percent, with the funds earmarked in part for public safety.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

IRS California Taxpayer Assistance Center in Downtown Los Angeles Provides Weekend Service to Help Taxpayers

The IRS California Taxpayer Assistance Center in downtown Los Angeles will be offering Saturday hours this weekend in order to assist people with tax-related issues who may not be able to make appointments during the week. The center, located at 300 N. Los Angeles St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will provide in-person help from IRS employees. No appointments will be required.

Read full story
1 comments

Law would allow regularization of thousands of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

Certain undocumented immigrants who were in the United States before January 1, 1972 can now apply for legal permanent residency. This is possible under the Registry Act, a long-standing immigration remedy.

Read full story
97 comments

Nutritional programs, an aid to low-income families

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was designed as a benefit for low-income people to buy food. However, after millions of citizens benefited from it for years, the program increased its amounts during the pandemic.

Read full story
20 comments
Anaheim, CA

Low-income families already benefiting from rent assistance in the United States

Registration has begun for the Section 8 program that allows thousands of low-income families to pay their monthly rent. Orange County, Los Angeles, is receiving applications from those who are eligible for this financial relief.

Read full story
7 comments

Two found dead after kidnapping of several Americans in Mexico

Of the four Americans who were kidnapped a week ago in Matamoros, Mexico, two were found dead. This was confirmed by the Aztec authorities investigating the case in this border city, located in the northeast of the country.

Read full story

Walmart rejects price increases from its item suppliers

Walmart Inc began presenting its own-brand items to shoppers looking for less expensive options to suppliers' branded products. In turn, it rebuked major packaged goods manufacturers because their price hikes are unsustainable.

Read full story
13 comments

The dollar will disappear according to ChatGPT

ChatGPT works as a search engine with artificial intelligence. Among its functions, it has demonstrated its ability to even make predictions, since its features are not limited to answering only questions, as many consider. These days it surprises with one of its predictions: the end of the dollar.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York closer and closer to flying cabs

A new transportation service will be offered by New York to its residents and visitors. Maybe when you need to take a cab, you'll request it in the sky. Here are the details of the event.

Read full story

New legislation increases the minimum SNAP benefits for New Jersey residents

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill into law to ensure that every New Jersey household receives at least $95 in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Read full story
17 comments
California State

California: natural gas reaches record high prices

Why is natural gas so expensive in California? Will prices go down? In a context in which the price of this product has reached historic values, we explain the reasons and the solutions for the future.

Read full story
31 comments
California State

How to get back what you overpaid on your taxes?

To cope with the high costs of inflation in the United States, millions of residents received a stimulus check in California. What should you do if you paid federal taxes on it and you shouldn't have? Here's how to get your money back.

Read full story

How to obtain now the "Green Card" for permanent residence in the U.S?

Data from 2022 issued by the Center of Studies for the Analysis of Conflicts (Cerac) show that 540 thousand Colombians left the country for the United States in order to seek a better future.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

If you buy food with CalFresh in California you will receive an extra $60

A new commercial development is benefiting thousands of people in California, USA, and it has to do with CalFresh. It turns out that if you buy groceries through CalFresh you will receive up to $60.00 USD extra monthly. Where? The list of stores exceeds 100 across the state.

Read full story
58 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy