Bonus Baby: Every Child Born in the US Will Receive $1,000

A bill has been proposed in the United States that would provide a bonus of $1,000 to every child born in the country who meets certain criteria. While the idea of rewarding every newborn with a bonus is not new, it has resurfaced after a group of Democratic lawmakers from Washington revived a proposal to give children a $1,000 bonus from birth.

The bill aims to reduce the wealth gap that has grown significantly over the past 50 years, according to lawmakers. While the idea is federal, some states have already adopted it, including Washington DC, California, and Connecticut, which have passed state baby bond laws.

Under the proposed bill, funds from the so-called "baby bonds," officially known as American Opportunity Accounts, would increase to $2,000 per year, based on family income. Senator Cory Booker (New Jersey) and Representative Ayana Pressley (Massachusetts) are currently leading the bill.

The money would not be paid directly to parents or guardians, but would instead be deposited into an account that would be secured by the state and managed by the US Treasury. The account would be managed by the children themselves, who could use the money to participate in educational programs or acquire housing as soon as they turned 18 years old.

According to CNBC, for example, a family of four with an income of less than $25,100 could receive up to $46,215 when their child turns 18. These amounts would decrease if the family has higher income, meaning that payments would be reduced progressively.

Conversely, for a family of four with income up to $125,751, the child who turns 18 would receive an estimated account balance of $1,681.

To provide the necessary funds to implement this program, the legislature would require that it be financed with money obtained from increased estate taxes. According to an analysis in 2019, the proposed revenue increases in this bill would more than offset the cost of legislation for a responsible federal budget.

Booker said in a statement, "Baby bonds would fix our broken tax code by providing every American child with an initial fund for life and help reduce wealth inequality that prevents American families from reaching their full potential."

According to CNBC, eight other states have introduced the legislation: New York, Washington, Iowa, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Delaware.

