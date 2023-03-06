Port Canaveral is the busiest cruise ship port in the world

Port Cannaveral Photo by USA Diario

Port Canaveral, or Port Canaveral, in the state of Florida, has become the busiest cruise ship port in the world.

This is reflected in a report recently published by the Florida Ports Council in its Seaport Mission Plan. According to it, in 2022, 4 million 72,396 passengers will pass through the port. The Port of Miami is close behind, with just 49,852 fewer passengers, for a total of 4.02 million travelers.

As if that were not enough, Port Canaveral was named the best cruise homeport in the United States in the Cruise Hive Cruise Ship Awards. This is the third consecutive year it has achieved such recognition.

Among the cruise lines that use the port are Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruises, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International. In addition, the Floridian port has connections to more than 50 destinations.

"We have always aimed to be the best cruise port in the world, but what an accomplishment now to be known as the busiest!" stated , John Murray, the port's chief executive officer.

"This historic milestone is testament to the efforts of our cruise team and partners to provide a best-in-class experience for all cruise passengers sailing from Port Canaveral," he added.

Florida's world-renowned cruise port

For years there has been a rivalry between Port Canaveral and the Port of Miami. Some estimate that the latter will have the largest number of passengers by 2027. The truth is that right now Port Canaveral takes all the credit.

According to Murray, Port Canaveral added those impressive numbers by receiving some of the world's newest and largest ships. Proof of this is the upcoming arrival of Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. This "Oasis Class" ship has a capacity of 6,780 passengers.

The executive director of the Space Coast Tourism Office, Peter Cranis, said that the top position achieved by Port Canaveral "is a testament to the great infrastructure and all the things there are to see and do on the Space Coast".