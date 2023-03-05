New California tax payment deadline established

IRS Photo by USA Diario

In January and February, several counties in Georgia and Alabama suffered extensive damage caused by strong tornadoes that swept through these territories. In the case of California, more than a few storms caused flooding and power outages beginning in December.

For this reason, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is extending the tax filing deadline for those who have been affected. That is, this benefit would be for those who suffered the effects of the disasters in Alabama, California and Georgia.

The Internal Revenue Service delayed the tax filing deadlines for certain locations until May 15, 2023. These locations were designated hurricane areas in the three states by the Federal Disaster Management Agency (FEMA).

However, taxpayers now have until Oct. 16 to file their federal individual and corporate tax forms. Only if they belong to some of the affected jurisdictions.

The Internal Revenue Service made it known that there are several returns that are included in the extension. For example: individual income tax returns that were initially due in April.

Also extended are the returns of different companies, which were often due on March 15 and April 18. Finally, included in the extension are filings by tax-exempt organizations, which were normally due on May 15.

So what happens to state tax filings?

According to the Georgia and Alabama Departments of Revenue, state income tax returns must be received by April 18.

The Federal Disaster Management Agency, meanwhile, identified more than 40 counties that are eligible for assistance. These include Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and San Diego.

In this regard, the California Franchise Tax Board extended the deadline for tax payments from affected residents. This will be until May 15, 2023.