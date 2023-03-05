New details on questions for U.S. Citizenship

American Citizenship Photo by USA Diario

Individuals seeking U.S. citizenship must go through a naturalization process. In this regard the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) uses up to 100 North American history and civics education questions.

In the civics section, an oral exam is administered by the USCIS officer. There are 100 questions in total, but the officer will only ask 10 of them, and to pass, you must answer at least 6 correctly.

It is valid to clarify that some answers may vary due to elections or appointments. For this reason, applicants must answer the questions with the name of the officer who was in the position during the USCIS exam. No wrong answers are allowed here.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services also recognizes that there are other correct answers on civics. However, they always recommend that the applicant answer the questions as they provide them.

Is there a guide to the USCIS exam?

A good news for those interested is that there is a possibility to study the 100 questions that could be answered in the oral exam. This guide can be found on the official website of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The questionnaire guide is quite specific material. In it you can find everything from how the U.S. government is constituted to integrated civics. Included here are geography and symbols of the nation, which are part of the questionnaire that the officer may ask at some point.

Questions related to government and the principles of U.S. democracy may be found in the naturalization questionnaire.

There are also questions about the system of government and related to history; questions about the colonial and independence eras. Geography is also included, as well as symbols and holidays.