U.S. to cut back on food assistance

The U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will reduce its emergency distribution by the end of February 2023. This assistance was reaching families in 32 regions of the country and will be reduced by an average of $90.00 USD starting in March.

This money is very necessary in the expense of meals, because inflation has imposed high prices on all products. Depending on the economic solvency of the households, they receive support from SNAP.

It is estimated that some households may have cuts in excess of $250.00 USD each month. When the Covid-19 pandemic began, many Americans were out of work and the nation's authorities passed a law to increase SNAP services.

This legal order is known as Families First Coronavirus Response or can also be referred to as food stamps. Its importance lies in assisting those most in need.

States that stopped receiving support

Increased SNAP deliveries had a deadline for the end of the disease and President Joe Biden is proposing that it be in May. In addition, congressmen authorized the Consolidated Appropriations Act that prevents the extra benefits.

An investigation by the Urban Institute recorded that this monetary aid saved more than 40 million citizens from falling into poverty. Among the territories that stopped receiving the financial contribution are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana and Nebraska.

North and South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming also stopped receiving aid. After the restrictions, Americans are expected to collect $6.10 USD on average daily this year. Among the states with the largest populations that will lower their food stamps in the coming days are California, Illinois and Texas.