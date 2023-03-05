Concerns persist in U.S. over how long it will take for tax refunds to arrive

Tax refunds IRS Photo by USA Diario

Generally, tax refunds tend to be the largest checks households receive each year. For example, last season's check was $3300.00 USD.

The numbers show that nearly 70% of U.S. taxpayers are waiting for their money back this year. In other words, more than a few Americans are currently extremely worried about their 2023 tax refunds.

Accordingly, millions of refunds were backed up at the Internal Revenue Service during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The agency, for its part, warned taxpayers not to rely on receiving their checks on a specific date when they filed in 2023.

Currently 1 in 5 Americans are extremely concerned that they will not receive their checks on time in 2023. This is confirmed by a new Bankrate survey.

In this case the Internal Revenue Service is offering some documentation and advice. The objective is none other than to inform its clients how long they can expect to wait for a check, approximately.

It is that the financial situation that is lived in these times accentuated by the inflation has propitiated in the country a complex economic panorama.

How long can the refund take?

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), most refunds are sent in less than 21 calendar days. For those who filed a paper return, the refund is likely to take a little longer.

This happens because the Internal Revenue Service's systems cannot process such returns very quickly due to the lack of facilities to do so.

In fact, the IRS itself confirmed that some people who have filed their returns on paper have taken months to receive their tax refund.

However, those who filed electronically can check the progress on the site, "Where's My Refund." Most importantly, they can do so 24 hours after they have filed their return.