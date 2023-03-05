Immigrant Investors: New Fees for E-B5 Visa Beneficiaries

Visa EB-5 Photo by USA Diario

In the United States there is a program available to qualified immigrants who pool their investments with other qualified immigrants in a "regional center" in the country. This is none other than the EB-5 Regional Center Program, which also includes the eligible spouses and children of such immigrants.

In this regard, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USCIS) began collecting an annual fee from each regional center. The measure began on March 2 and is intended to finance the EB-5 Integrity Fund.

For regional centers with more than 20 investors the fee is $20,000.00 USD. While for those with 20 or less investors the fee is $10,000.00 USD. This was explained by the federal agency in a press release, in line with what is required by the new EB-5 law.

Starting in fiscal year 2024 the fee will have to be paid at the beginning of the fiscal year (between October 1 and October 31). But in this fiscal year 2023 the fee is due next April 1.

It is important to clarify that the fee must be paid online at Pay.gov, which is a system administered by the U.S. Treasury Department.

What happens if payments are late?

Penalties for late payments will begin as of October 2023, USCIS notes. This means that they will not impose fees on late payments that are due in fiscal year 2023.

Penalties beginning in October 2023 will be for any payments made more than 30 days after the due date.

EB-5 notes that it will terminate the designation of any regional center that fails to pay the fee within 90 days after the due date.

However, termination will not be automatic; with it will come a notice of intent to terminate. Therefore, there is an opportunity to demonstrate that the fee was paid in the correct amount within 90 days of the due date.