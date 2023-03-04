New rules for Social Security taxpayers

IRS Photo by USA Diario

U.S. citizens may have to pay federal income taxes on their Social Security benefits. This would be in the event that they earn other substantial income in addition to their benefits.

For example, a salary, self-employment, interest, dividends or other income that must be taken into account in the annual tax return.

For its part, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has established certain rules in this regard. According to these rules, taxpayers must be taxed on 85% of their SS (Social Security) benefits.

To do so, taxpayers must file as individuals if they have a combined income of more than $34,000.00 USD. They will also do so if they are joint filers with income over $44,000.00 USD.

In the case of individual filers earning between $25,000.00 USD and $34,000.00 USD, they will pay taxes of up to 50% of their benefits. This will also be the case for joint filers with combined income between $32,000.00 USD and $44,000.00 USD.

The official Social Security website states that each January taxpayers will receive a Social Security Benefit Statement. This is known as Form SSA 1099 and shows the amount of benefits received in the previous year.

When to use this Benefit Statement?

It can be used once the federal income tax return is completed to find out if the benefits are taxable.

It may happen that the person currently lives in the United States and misplaced or did not receive Form SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for the previous tax year. In this case, you can receive an instant replacement form using your my Social Security online account.

If you do not have an account, you can always create one online. To get your replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S form, select the "Replacement Documents" tab and you will get the form.