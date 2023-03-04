Several U.S. residents will receive increases in their minimum wages in 2023

USA salary Photo by USA Diario

Several U.S. territories began the current year with base pay increases. Many of the nation's regions will also raise it as 2023 progresses. Since 2009, workers' earnings have remained unchanged at a standard $7.25 USD per hour. Prior to that date, the minimum wage for employees was $6.55 USD an hour.

With rising prices due to inflation there are millions of people calling for a stipend placement at $15.00 USD per hour. President Joe Biden has agreed to raise the stipend, but the proposal has not reached Congress.

At present, most states in the country have higher fees than those implemented by the government. Twenty-seven U.S. areas are planning to raise wages this year.

Different figures between business and government

There are also some states that have lower salaries than those indicated by federal authorities. In this sense, the companies that hire human resources forget that there is a fair labor standards law.

This legal document should be implemented in social entities, health institutions, educational institutions and premises that generate $500 000.00 USD per year. The payroll service provider, Paycor reported the behavior of the stipend in all parts of the North American geography in 2023.

Alabama keeps its pay unchanged at $7.25 USD as well as Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North and South Carolina. The same pay will apply to North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Alaska rises from $10.34 USD in 2022 to $10.85 USD in 2023. In Arizona it rises from $12.80 USD in the previous year to $13.85 USD this year and Arkansas is unchanged at $11.00 USD.

Western California shows an increase from $15.00 USD in 2022 to $15.50 USD in 2023. Colorado increases from $12.56 USD to $13.65 USD and Connecticut will increase in June of the current year from $14.00 USD to $15.00 USD.

There are no changes in Washington D.C. at $15.20 USD, in Georgia at $5.15 USD as well as in Wyoming. There is also no change in Hawaii at $10.10 USD, in West Virginia at $8.75 USD and in Oregon at $13.50 USD.

Other regions also raise their salaries in 2023, such as Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada and New Jersey. In addition, salaries will grow this year in New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.