Texan Wins Lottery for Second Time

Texan wins lottery

Texan wins lottery for the second time with scratch-offs; here's what he plans to do with the latest prize.

Luck struck again for this Texan who claimed he'll create a budget so that he won't have to work again.

A resident of Dripping Springs, a city in central Texas, claimed a winning ticket valued at $1 million from a scratch-off, and this isn't the first time luck has been on his side.

According to the press release, the Texan played the $1,000,000 Crossword game from the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at the H-E-B grocery store located at 598 E. Highway 290 in Dripping Springs.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought there was an error because I couldn't find the tenth word. My tenth word was 'Aha.' I called a friend to verify. I thought that if I couldn't find it, the prize would be $20,000 instead of $1 million, which would still have been a good prize," said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous.

This isn't the first time he's won a prize from the Texas Lottery. According to the Texan, he won $20,000 with another scratch-off in 2008.

With the recent prizes won, the claimant told the Texas Lottery that he plans to create a better budget with the money.

"I should be able to live without working for the rest of my life," he said.

This was the fifth of eight top prizes valued at $1 million that were claimed in this game.

"The Texas Lottery is one of the largest lotteries in the United States and was established in 1991. Since then, it has generated over $30 billion in revenue, with 27% of that going to state programs such as education, healthcare, the environment, and public services. The lottery offers a variety of games, including scratch-offs, number games, and draw games. Additionally, the Texas Lottery is proud to have awarded over $5 billion in prizes to its players and created over 1,400 millionaires in Texas. It also promotes social responsibility by encouraging responsible gaming and providing resources for those who may need help. The Texas Lottery is a self-sustaining program and does not receive state funds."

