IRS worker credit refund checks won't arrive until the end of February

Tax refund Photo by USA Diario

Taxpayers will not receive refunds from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that include Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) funds until the end of February.

The move is due to the implementation of the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015, the IRS clarified on its website.

EITC recipients will receive the refund with direct deposit by Feb. 28.

On its website the IRS explained, "When the IRS began accepting 2022 returns on January 23, 2023, the IRS cannot issue a refund that includes the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) before mid-February. This is due to the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015 passed by Congress, which provides this additional time to help the IRS stop the issuance of fraudulent refunds."

If taxpayers opted for direct deposit and there were no issues with their tax return, the IRS estimates that a high percentage of EITC/ACTC-related refunds will be available by Feb. 28 in taxpayers' bank accounts.

On the subject, Doug O'Donnell, acting IRS commissioner, urged people to educate themselves about the credit so they don't lose the money if they are eligible for it, adding, "This is an extremely important tax credit that helps millions of hardworking people each year.

"Many people miss out on the credit because they don't understand it or don't realize they are eligible. In particular, people who have experienced a major life change in the last year (in their job, marital status, a new child or other factors) may qualify for the first time. The IRS urges people to carefully review this important credit; we don't want people to miss out," the official added.

The credit is an excellent option for workers

In 1975, the U.S. Congress passed the EITC with the goal of providing an incentive to workers and offsetting the burden of Social Security taxes.

Applicants must have a Social Security number. If filing a joint return, you must also have one for your spouse and for each qualifying dependent, if applicable.

If you are not required to file a tax return, you may also be eligible.

If you are not required to file a tax return with the IRS because of your low income, you may also be eligible for the credit. The person in this situation does have to submit their tax information to the IRS if they have not done so before, in order to claim the refund.

To submit your information and claim the credit, there are free options available.

For example, the Free File tool on IRS.gov is a free option for filing. Through a question-and-answer format, taxpayers can find the proper guidance to prepare their tax return and claim credits and deductions if they are eligible.

They can also opt for Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) or go to one of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) centers.

Last year, 31 million eligible families and workers nationwide received approximately $64 billion from the EITC. The average amount was more than $2,000.