Americans can now benefit from another one-time payment of up to $10,000.

10, 000 one-pay Photo by USA Diario

Vine City Renaissance Initiative provides up to $10,000 as a forgivable grant for residents looking to purchase homes. For them, there is this additional financial assistance in Georgia, a critical support that will provide financial relief to thousands of Americans.

Who can benefit? Here are all the details.

According to Invest Atlanta, the money will cover down payment expenses and, if funds permit, closing costs as well. At least five years borrowers must stay in the home to participate, which is when the grant is forgiven.

Participants need to qualify for a conventional or fixed-rate mortgage loan for three decades and attend a renovation education course.

Will you benefit?

Two- to four-unit townhouses, newly constructed properties, condominiums and single-family detached homes will be eligible. Only homes located within Vine City, Atlanta will qualify for the incentive.

To be included, there is no price limit for the property, but there are the following income limits: single-person household, $94,500; two-person household, $108,080; three-person household, $121,520; four-person household, $134,800; and five-person household, $145,880.

Montana individuals will also receive refunds

According to The Sun, Montana residents could receive up to $2,000 in the form of property tax refunds. Funding for the payments comes from the $2.4 billion state surplus.

According to the governor, if approved, it would constitute the largest state-administered tax refund in the country. For example, in New Jersey, the Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters (ANCHOR) program offers up to $1500 to more than 1.2 million residents.

Applications can be submitted by phone, mail or online and the deadline for the program was extended to February 28 of this year. Ultimately, tenants will receive payments of $450, while homeowners will get the full amount.