Walmart, CVS, Macy's and Bed Bath & Beyond to close some U.S. stores due to unprofitability

Walmart Photo by USA Diario

Retail store closings in the United States have been recurring news in recent times. Among the most popular companies that have had to opt for this alternative are Walmart, CVS, and Macy's and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The store closings are yet another sign of what has been happening in late 2022 and early this year. Add to that supply chain problems, staffing shortages and high inflation costs. On the other hand, online costs are also wreaking major havoc on stores that have their physical space.

Which locations are close to closing?

Many locations are auctioning off items and it would be useful information to know which ones are closing soon to take advantage of the sale days.

For example, electronics giant Best Buy is close to closing a couple of stores in the United States. One is in Farragut, Tennessee, which will say goodbye to the public on March 4. Another Best Buy mall will close on the same day in Chattanooga, as will a store in Missouri.

Walmart, meanwhile, will soon close five stores. Two of them are in Chicago, Illinois, specifically in the Homewood and Plainfield territories, and will close on March 10.

Another Walmart location in the Midwest will also say goodbye on March 10, and more stores will close by the same date. These include the San Mateo Walmart in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the Walmart Neighborhood Marhet in Pinellas Park.

In connection with these closures, the company explained that they were conducting a thorough investigation of stores that were not meeting expectations.

CVS also announced the end of some locations for March. The first will be the Euclid Avenue CVS in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 1, while another CVS will close on March 16 in Florida.

Finally, Stop & Chop will soon end a store in New Jersey and Dillard's will close its Nebraska location on March 21.