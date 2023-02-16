Hispanic man wins $2040 million Powerball grand prize

Powerball Photo by USA Diario

California Lottery officials announced last Tuesday that a Hispanic man was the winner of the historic Powerball jackpot. His name is Edwin Castro and the prize for this competition consists of 2040 million dollars.

The ticket purchased was the only one that matched all six numbers in the Powerball drawing held on November 7, 2022. The ticket was purchased at a gas station in Altadena, Los Angeles County. For his part, businessman Joe Chahayed, owner of the gas station, received a $1 million bonus for issuing the winning ticket.

So far it is known that the winner decided to receive the cash prize for $997,600 million instead of annual payments.

Regarding this, Alva Johnson, director of the California Lottery, stated that it is the winner's wish to maintain as much privacy as possible. Castro respectfully declined the company's invitation to appear publicly with the company.

However, the Hispanic shared a message at the press conference in which he confessed he was excited and surprised to win the Powerball drawing.

What could the winner do with this prize?

The winner also stated that the real winner is the California Public School system. Castro received his education in this state public system and as a result he intends to benefit this school project.

Director Johnson also informed that thanks to the purse, the California Lottery was able to raise a record $156 million dollars. All this to support the territory's public schools.

In November 2022, the Powerball purse increased to the highest figure in the lottery's history ($2040 million). Although they are not required to be publicly presented, California law mandates that the names of the winners of the drawings be made public.