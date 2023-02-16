California authorities warn about ATM card scams

Warning about ATM card scams Photo by USA Diario

In the territory of California, in the United States, people are being warned to be careful with the personal information on magnetic cards. This is happening because there are cases of continuous thefts by several criminals who usurp the individual data reflected on the cards.

These days, the popularly known golden state was immersed in distributing the concluding round of monetary contributions to the less well-off inhabitants. Two thieves who were aware of these operations, passed through a digital ATM with duplicate magnetic cards with the information stolen from other citizens.

The government of the region reported that this type of crime has been going on for over a year and is concentrated in the southern area. It is known that there is a group of criminals who are swindling the individual information of the cards and extracting the stored funds.

The same happens with the food vouchers that are also destined to the cards. However, the state administration's stimulus to help the population with food is intercepted by the bandits.

Proposals to solve the problem

Statistics indicate that in Los Angeles over $19 million in finances were stolen from the needy last year. Of this number a small portion was reported and the money lost was less than $1 million.

Residents in this part of the country are very concerned and thinking about how to put an end to the illegal occurrences but have no idea how to do it. In the meantime, financial resources continue to disappear from the accounts of residents with less economic solvency.

City Attorney Alex Karkanen acknowledged that all operational forces must be brought to bear to eradicate this evil. Jason Montiel, spokesperson for the Department of Social Services, shared that this entity proposes to update the technology, but this option would take more than 2 years.