Will the price of health services and medicines in the United States increase?

Sanitary Service Photo by USA Diario

Some 14.5 million Americans could pay higher health insurance premiums. And millions more could feel higher drug prices in their pockets.

Why? On February 8, Republicans introduced a rather controversial proposal in the lower House Budget Committee. It aims to repeal the health care provisions guaranteed by the Inflation Reduction Act.

However, the following day, U.S. President Joe Biden re-emphasized his commitment to preventing cuts to Medicare, Obamacare, and Social Security.

In a speech delivered in Florida, Biden highlighted the relevance of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August 2022.

Days earlier, on February 7, in his State of the Union address, the President called for unity between Democrats and Republicans. Specifically, to work towards the goal of not cutting the budget for public health programs.

Biden reiterates, again and again: "no cuts to public health care".

Florida is the state with the most Obamacare enrollees. It is home to 20% of all Obamacare enrollees in the United States.

It is not surprising then that, during his visit, Biden promised to veto any law passed by Congress with the aim of canceling the initiative. As its name indicates, it is one of the fruits of the administration of Democrat Barack Obama. It benefits people with low incomes, with credits subsidized by the federal government.

In an address broadcast from the airport, Biden spoke to the audience gathered at the University of Tampa. There, attendees received a copy of Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott's bill.

The bill provides for a review, every five years, of federal legislation surrounding Medicare and Social Security.

Although some understand the proposal as a permission to apply cuts to those programs, Scott himself denied it on February 9.

"I signed the Inflation Reduction Act so people can sleep better at night (...) We did it in a bipartisan way - Democrats and Republicans did it. I don't know why they don't recognize that part of what is making the country great again."

So declared Biden on his visit to Tampa, the second stop on a tour of the United States. Also on his first visit, in the state of Wisconsin on February 8, the president promised to stop any project aimed at reducing public health benefits.