This very week you may be eligible to file for a tax refund

Claim Tax Refund Photo by USA Diario

There are only hours left to file tax refund applications in the United States. Specifically, this is due to an extension of the originally stated filing deadline.

South Carolina residents have until February 15 to file their 2021 tax returns. They will then have the option to qualify for a refund of up to $800.00 USD.

Remember that the national deadline was until October 17, however, the State of South Carolina decided to extend the deadline. The main purpose of this good news was to help the people affected by hurricane Ian.

State authorities confirmed that refunds have already been granted to those who filed their tax returns before October 17. The same will happen to taxpayers who send in their forms before 12 p.m. this Wednesday.

How to claim a refund?

Unlike what you may have thought before, the process of claiming your refund is very simple. Here we tell you how. For example, as soon as you file, you should prepare all the necessary documents.

Which documents should you prioritize? In this case, you need to use the 1090 tax forms for self-employment income. Also, have an employer's W-2 forms ready.

Who is eligible for these refunds? An interesting question that many residents ask themselves and sometimes do not find the ideal answer. For you to be eligible you must, first of all, have a tax liability and have spent at least part of 2021 living in South Carolina.

Now, don't forget that if your liability is less than $800.00 USD, you will receive just that amount. If it is more than $800.00 USD, you will get an exact amount. Hurry up and file your tax refund application as soon as possible. There is still time.