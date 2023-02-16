Tax refunds in the U.S. will take time to arrive

Tax refund 2023 Photo by USA Diario

This is a question that millions of Americans ask themselves every day. There are still questions about the current U.S. tax season. Therefore, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminded all taxpayers in the country how the procedure works.

The first thing you should know is that the current stage is the first to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act. By the way, this law was passed last August to provide more resources, including personnel.

Meanwhile, the IRS expects to receive more than 168 million individual tax returns this year. But, if you wish to remember the most important dates on the subject, we suggest you continue with our article.

Beginning and end of the current tax season

The current tax season started last January 23rd in the United States. One of its incentives is for taxpayers to file their returns electronically. This will speed up the refund process. At the same time, the service flows smoothly and filers can file their documents from the comfort of their homes.

The digital systems are available to taxpayers, according to the IRS. In addition, it reported that the document acceptance and review process is being carried out successfully.

Don't forget the deadline for submitting the aforementioned tax returns corresponding to 2022. The deadline will be April 18, by which date the IRS expects most of the legal documents to be filed. If you select direct deposit and your return has no difficulties, your refund will be available in just 21 days.

To help stop the issuance of fraudulent refunds, the law does not require the agency to issue refunds before the second half of February. Also, don't forget that you can request a tax extension. This is available by mail or digitally.