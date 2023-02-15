Less money in March for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

SNAP Photo by USA Diario

Eligible low-income families or individuals in the U.S. state of Texas have a federal program that provides them with food assistance. This program is called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

This project provides cash assistance to facilitate the purchase of food for low-income individuals in Texas.

Its operation is based on the fact that the beneficiaries are added to the Lone Star card, which is accepted at any store in the state. The card is doubly functional, since it can be used as a credit card and also as a debit card.

But, it's not all good news. The U.S. federal government will no longer provide the extra financial assistance it established in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, beginning in March 2023, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients will receive less money.

Most families on SNAP were receiving up to over $1,000, depending on the size of their household. Beneficiaries, meanwhile, were receiving $95.00 USD, more than the minimum amount.

Therefore, almost four million people will be affected in this sense, in the state of Texas. This was stated by Celia Cole, CEO of the organization Feeding Texas.

What will these changes look like?

For example, a family of four that used to receive $939.00 USD per month to buy basic food items will only receive $500.00 USD starting in March.

However, for those SNAP recipients who live in Texas and do not know how much they will receive in March, they will need to log in to their online account to find out. They can also check their account and the amount they will receive through a mobile app or by calling 211.

To avoid confusion with beneficiaries, SNAP households have already received notices about these changes before the end of the emergency allocation. It is important for everyone to know that this decision is not subject to appeal.