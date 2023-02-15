Electricity rate hike issue taken to supreme court Photo by USA Diario

A group of Florida citizens have complained to the state Supreme Court about the increase in electricity rates. They are questioning the actions of Florida Power & Light, as well as the position of state regulators.

The complaint is also based on whether or not the latter adequately justified the approval of the agreement that increased the price of the service.

Therefore, during the hearing, Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz and other judges questioned the Public Utilities Commission. The doubt again revolved around a question: should this commission have done more to justify the approval of the agreement?

The presiding judge said that the Public Service Commission (PSC) has the responsibility to set the rates.

Is this then a true agreement?

The answer was also questioned by Muñiz. He said the PSC cannot delegate to the settling parties alone the responsibility of deciding what is in the public interest.

Muñiz and Judge John Couriel said the commission's final order does not detail the expansion of an FPL program. The program is known as SolarTogether and generated objections from parties that were not included in the settlement.

Critics argued that such a program is unfair to other customers who do not benefit. It also involves some customers paying more on their electric bill to help fund solar projects and then getting a rebate.

The lawsuit by Floridians Against Increased Rates claims that the four-year rate hike agreement adopted in 2021 is incorrect. The reason is that state law does not authorize the commission to approve portions of the agreement.

Therefore, if the Supreme Court overturns the agreement, those who pay FPL bills will then receive a disbursement for the additional payments they made.

But, this will not be known immediately, as it usually takes a few months for the big Floridian court to issue its rulings.