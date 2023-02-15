New York gives migrants option to go to other parts of the U.S. for free

Bus New York Photo by USA Diario

New York City authorities in the United States are encouraging Latino immigrants to travel to other parts of the country. The nation's most populous urban area is paying for their travel if they meet certain requirements.

The Port Authority bus terminal has been the site of the most transactions in recent weeks. The place displays a sign in Spanish language announcing the delivery of bus, train and plane tickets to any North American territory.

The notice also reflects the requirements to be eligible to travel free of charge. Individuals must have legal and current papers and must show evidence of a valid address. The immigrant will also provide a telephone number of the citizen who will be waiting for him/her at the location to which he/she is going.

Preferred destinations

The mayor of the city, Eric Adams, reported last year that the region had congestion due to receiving more than 40,000 immigrants. This number of foreigners has been accumulating since May 2022 and in December of the same year the transfers began.

Mr. Adams has reported in recent days that the measure helps to lighten a densely populated region. Another of the criteria provided is related to the unforced decision of those involved.

The leader highlighted the decent care provided by New York to the immigrants, unlike the transfers imposed in the state of Texas. The organizers of the program have not shared statistics so far on the number of people who have moved to other U.S. lands.

They have only commented on a few places that migrants have preferred as destinations. These are Plattsburgh in the same state of New York, as well as several cities in Florida, Arizona and Texas.