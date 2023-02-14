Social Security double payments in March

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments this March, because April 1 of this year falls on a Saturday and is therefore considered a non-business day for making deposits.

With the disabled, retirees and low-income individuals in mind, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has prepared a schedule of monthly payments for the year for those who receive benefits.

As the Social Security website makes clear: "During most months of the year, Supplemental Security Income recipients receive their SSI payment on the first day of the month. But when the first day of the month falls on a weekend or federal holiday, you get your SSI payment on the last business day before the first day of the month. That means you can get two SSI payments in the same month.

Receiving a double payment in the same month does not mean a duplicate payment

To avoid putting your beneficiaries at a financial disadvantage so they don't have to wait beyond the first day of the month to receive their payment, the Social Security organization takes the alternative of paying double. You do not need to contact SSA to report it because it does not mean receiving a duplicate payment, but rather an advance payment.

This March, beneficiaries will be paid on the first day, as usual. According to the stipulations, the first of April would be the day to receive the next payment, but this year the calendar marks Saturday, which is not a day on which to make a deposit, and therefore, they will be able to receive it on March 31.

According to the calendar, SSI beneficiaries will receive their next payments on May 1, June 1, June 30, August 1, August 1, September 1, September 29, November 1 and December 1.

