Growing dissatisfaction among Americans over rising immigration

USA Diario

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyDjL_0kmyMKvZ00
Inmigrants aidsPhoto byUSA Diario

As immigration to the United States increases, Americans' satisfaction with the people who come to the country decreases. This is confirmed by a recently published Gallup poll, which explains that the level of satisfaction with immigration has dropped considerably.

Only 28% of U.S. respondents are satisfied with this phenomenon, while 63% are not, the report said. Backing up this data is the 41% level of liking with immigration that was achieved in 2018, when Donald Trump ramped up his anti-migrant policy.

Gallup also indicated that every January it measures Americans' level of satisfaction on various issues, where immigration is included. From 2001 to 2016 this issue gathered the lowest points in the polls.

How do the statistics behave on the issue?

For their part, 64% of the dissatisfied respondents, intend that immigration in their country should be reduced. In other words, the percentage of those who are dissatisfied and want immigration to decrease has risen from 19% to 40%. All this since 2021, just as President Joe Biden's term in office began.

But, the figure is not as alarming as it was in the first few years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Back then the level of discontent was between 44% and 52%; the current one is only the highest since 2016. This is confirmed by the survey conducted by Gallup.

The study also recorded the difference of opinions that people have about immigration. For this purpose, the political orientation of the surveyed participants was taken into account.

The distribution was as follows: 71% of Republican respondents are dissatisfied with immigration. While 81% of Democrats agree with the immigration phenomenon and 64% of independent voters also agree.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Immigration policies# immigration dissatisfaction# immigration# immigration laws# US

Comments / 403

Published by

USA Diario is a news media created in California with the objective of covering every area of news that is of interest to Spanish speakers in the United States.

California State
17K followers

More from USA Diario

Internal Revenue Service clarifies the status of 2023 tax refunds

Some Americans started filing their 2022 tax returns thanks to the Internal Revenue Service's Free File before January 23. Precisely, this was the official date chosen to kick off the 2023 tax season.

Read full story
2 comments

USCIS reports new changes: extension of permanent residency for 48 months

U.S. residency, permanent residency, extension of residency, immigration, immigration policies, United States. The U.S. immigration authorities announced in January a change that will benefit those immigrants who obtained a Green Card through marriage.

Read full story
9 comments

Take advantage of the discounts on groceries offered by this EBT card in the U.S.

The Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card is an ideal option when it comes to obtaining benefits and discounts in the United States. It is part of the Personal Responsibility Worker Reconciliation Act established in 1996. In turn, it belongs to the federal welfare reform of the same year.

Read full story
16 comments

A code to know when your tax refund arrives

If you are a taxpayer and live in the United States, you should be aware of the advantages of code 150. With this transaction number you will be able to see the status of your tax refund payment. It is a very easy process and will let you know when you will receive the money.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

Gas payment assistance to California residents. Up to $100 gas bill credit

Natural gas prices began 2023 at more than double what they were in December 2022 for many Californians, leaving thousands of families in need of financial assistance to pay their electric bills.

Read full story
42 comments

IRS urges to have all tax payments up to date before April 18 to avoid penalties

As we know, tax season has already started in the United States, since last January 13, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began to receive and compute tax returns for the 2022 tax year. The deadline for filing with the government agency is April 18.

Read full story

Social Security will send two payments in March and also in other months of 2023

Social Security beneficiaries in the United States will receive two payments in March. This was informed by the entity itself when it published its 2023 calendar. The measure will have an effect on many citizens. People 65 years of age or older, with low income and/or limited resources; retirees; people with a disability qualified by law, such as blindness.

Read full story
83 comments

Reducing tax debt and getting refunds

It is feasible that you can reduce your tax debt and, in turn, take home refunds from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). How can you do this in the United States? Here we tell you.

Read full story
Texas State

Undocumented immigrants will get driver's licenses with this new measure

In the state of Texas, United States, a bill was recently introduced to give undocumented immigrants access to driver's licenses. The protagonists of the new regulation were several non-profit organizations and Ramón Romero Jr., state representative.

Read full story
1046 comments

IRS worker credit refund checks won't arrive until the end of February

Taxpayers will not receive refunds from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that include Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) funds until the end of February. The move is due to the implementation of the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act of 2015, the IRS clarified on its website.

Read full story
38 comments

Americans can now benefit from another one-time payment of up to $10,000.

Vine City Renaissance Initiative provides up to $10,000 as a forgivable grant for residents looking to purchase homes. For them, there is this additional financial assistance in Georgia, a critical support that will provide financial relief to thousands of Americans.

Read full story
2 comments

Walmart, CVS, Macy's and Bed Bath & Beyond to close some U.S. stores due to unprofitability

Retail store closings in the United States have been recurring news in recent times. Among the most popular companies that have had to opt for this alternative are Walmart, CVS, and Macy's and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Hispanic man wins $2040 million Powerball grand prize

California Lottery officials announced last Tuesday that a Hispanic man was the winner of the historic Powerball jackpot. His name is Edwin Castro and the prize for this competition consists of 2040 million dollars.

Read full story
160 comments
California State

California authorities warn about ATM card scams

In the territory of California, in the United States, people are being warned to be careful with the personal information on magnetic cards. This is happening because there are cases of continuous thefts by several criminals who usurp the individual data reflected on the cards.

Read full story
80 comments
Florida State

Will the price of health services and medicines in the United States increase?

Some 14.5 million Americans could pay higher health insurance premiums. And millions more could feel higher drug prices in their pockets. Why? On February 8, Republicans introduced a rather controversial proposal in the lower House Budget Committee. It aims to repeal the health care provisions guaranteed by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Read full story

This very week you may be eligible to file for a tax refund

There are only hours left to file tax refund applications in the United States. Specifically, this is due to an extension of the originally stated filing deadline. South Carolina residents have until February 15 to file their 2021 tax returns. They will then have the option to qualify for a refund of up to $800.00 USD.

Read full story
5 comments

Tax refunds in the U.S. will take time to arrive

This is a question that millions of Americans ask themselves every day. There are still questions about the current U.S. tax season. Therefore, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminded all taxpayers in the country how the procedure works.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Less money in March for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Eligible low-income families or individuals in the U.S. state of Texas have a federal program that provides them with food assistance. This program is called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Read full story
75 comments
Florida State

Electricity rate hike issue taken to supreme court

Electricity rate hike issue taken to supreme courtPhoto byUSA Diario. A group of Florida citizens have complained to the state Supreme Court about the increase in electricity rates. They are questioning the actions of Florida Power & Light, as well as the position of state regulators.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

New York gives migrants option to go to other parts of the U.S. for free

New York City authorities in the United States are encouraging Latino immigrants to travel to other parts of the country. The nation's most populous urban area is paying for their travel if they meet certain requirements.

Read full story
279 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy