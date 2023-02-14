Do you have to pay U.S. federal taxes if you received a stimulus check?

IRS Tax Photo by USA Diario

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is taking action on a vital issue for millions of Americans. It is a question that has gone unanswered for weeks and months, at least officially.

It turns out that, finally, the IRS has decided whether you have to pay federal taxes and you received a stimulus check. The Office made it clear that direct payments, intended to provide financial relief to households, are not subject to such tax obligations.

It is an excellent time for every taxpayer to find out what the IRS has issued because the process of sending returns is underway. In this case what is already received are the official documents from each person related to the income earned in 2022.

The IRS confirmed that it will not question the tax collection of payments that are related to general welfare and disasters. In short, those who received state stimulus checks as a relief against inflation will not have to pay federal taxes on that amount.

Unique and complex situation

This is how the IRS described this stage of adjustments to its established protocols on the issue. Twenty-one states across the country made direct payments last year. All the decision-makers involved worked several days to find the most logical and taxpayer-acceptable solution. Among them, the IRS highlighted the work of tax professionals, software companies and state tax administrators.

The states that will not be paid stimulus checks are the following: Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware and Florida. Also on the list are Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Meanwhile, Georgia, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Virginia will also not include state payments in income for federal tax purposes.