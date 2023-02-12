Permanent residency for dreamers in the United States?

Dreamers Photo by USA Diario

Once again, U.S. lawmakers introduced before Congress a bill to grant permanent residency to the so-called "dreamers". These migrants arrived in the country when they were still minors, brought by family members.

The legal initiative aims to extend the benefits of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. According to the bill, "dreamers" with studies in the United States, or with a work or military service record of at least three years, could apply for permanent residency.

The bill also establishes as a requirement for "dreamers" to demonstrate English language proficiency, not to have a criminal record, and not to "pose a threat" to the United States.

Legal status of "dreamers" in the U.S.

The "dreamer" community remains today in a kind of legal limbo. As a consequence of the lawsuit, in process, filed by a coalition of nine Republican governors to request the end of DACA.

If this legal recourse is successful, the "dreamers" would lose even the possibility of having a work permit in the United States.

DACA came into effect in August 2012, as part of the governmental action of Barack Obama (2009-2017). No more succeeded him in the presidency, in 2017, Donald Trump canceled the program. Subsequently, numerous legal controversies have arisen regarding this initiative, and have bogged down the legal status of the "dreamers".

In pursuit of more benefits for "dreamers" in the U.S.

The bill presented to Congress on February 10 has great expectations. It not only aims to save DACA, but also to grant permanent residency in the United States to some of its beneficiaries.

Its standard bearers, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, are repeating the proposal for the third time.

Durbin has been trying for 15 years to guarantee a legal status in the country for the universe of "dreamers". "Only Congress can give them the stability they deserve," the politician said in a statement.

His partner in this venture, Graham, defends a more conditional position. According to him, before approving the granting of permanent residency to the "dreamers" (if they meet the stipulated requirements), it is urgent to stop the current flow of immigration from the southern border.

"I hope my Democratic colleagues understand that we must repair the border and deal with the tsunami of illegal migration before" granting immigration relief to DACA beneficiaries, the Republican declared.

As part of his election campaign, U.S. President Joe Biden promised to protect the "dreamers". He even went so far as to promise to open a path to citizenship for them. But the lack of political will in Congress, and the lawsuits against DACA, keep the path closed, and even threaten the survival of the program.