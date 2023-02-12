Financial aid to be given to victims of fires and other natural disasters in New Jersey Photo by USA Diario

Anyone who becomes a victim of a fire or natural disaster can have their life changed in an instant.

For them, the state of New Jersey has an assistance program if they qualify. Among other assistance is support with clothing, household furnishings, essential food items, housing, utility payments, transportation to find housing, moving expenses or temporary rental assistance.

Emergency Assistance (EA) is the name of the program that provides benefits in certain situations. Beneficiaries may include those who have experienced a substantial loss of housing, food, clothing or household furnishings due to fire, flood or similar disasters, or those who are homeless or at immediate risk of homelessness.

Although the maximum limit for receiving emergency assistance is 12 months, under certain hardship conditions and with specific limitations, the time may be longer.

Who can apply for assistance given the eligibility requirements? Here are all the details:

What is Emergency Assistance (EA)?

Emergency Assistance (EA) is a service to help meet the emergent needs of WFNJ, (WorkFirst NJ, which is NJ's Temporary Assistance for Needy Families - TANF), and SSI, (Supplemental Security Income) recipients, to meet work requirements and avoid disruptions caused by homelessness and other types of emergencies.

How does EA work?

For people who qualify for TANF, GA or SSI, EA provides temporary housing and shelter assistance.

Helps prevent homelessness by:

- Providing a vehicle to search for housing.

- Paying back rent, mortgage and utilities.

- Costs, such as rent, mortgage or emergency shelter (motel or shelter).

- Provide temporary support for ongoing housing.

Set up a home by paying for:

- Indispensable household furnishings, including the one-time purchase of a medically necessary air conditioner.

- Payment of moving expenses.

- Security deposits for rent and utilities.

- Provide storage for personal belongings (when warranted).

- Court costs and attorney's fees required by Family Division.

- Cover costs related to eviction, such as late fees.

- Developmental Disposition (DFD).

- Provide food, up to and including Supplemental Nutrition

- Assistance Program (SNAP).

- Clothing

- Finder's fees are allowed in extraordinary situations, with DFD approval.