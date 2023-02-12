Million Americans could receive this assistance of up to $4,555,000.

The economic aid granted by the U.S. government has not ceased to be generated since the effects of the pandemic, and more recently to address inflation.

Recently it has been announced the sending of new payments that can be up to a maximum of $4555.00, according to some news media.

This money, delivered in the form of direct payments to U.S. beneficiaries, will be carried out in several states of the country and is estimated to benefit thousands of residents.

This is a new initiative to benefit those families that have been hardest hit by the inflationary effect of the last few months. Significant increases in food and commodities, income and other areas of society have been further influenced by income cuts and job losses during the pandemic.

While the necessary support for a fourth federal stimulus check has not been forthcoming, each state in the Union has taken initiatives on its own to support the most vulnerable families.

Most notably, tax rebate checks, or rebates, or initiatives that seek to cover basic expenses for U.S. households.

Recently, news of the arrival of a new check that will benefit thousands of Americans was announced. Some details of the dates of the payments have also been given.

But as on previous occasions, it should be noted that not all interested persons will be eligible to receive the new checks.

When do they send the stimulus check?

The checks started arriving last February 8, according to The Sun newspaper. And it is specifically estimated that some 70 million Americans could receive Social Security assistance, so they would be receiving an average of $1,800 per month.

However, the payments could be higher and even reach the figure of $4555.00 USD.

When is the aid paid?

We should point out that the financial aid is delivered in stages based on the dates of birth of the persons entitled to receive the aid.

In this particular case, Americans with birth dates between the 1st and 10th will receive their money on the second Wednesday of each month. Those born between the 11th and 20th will receive their checks on February 15. And finally, those with birthdays between the 21st and 31st will receive their money on the 22nd of the current month.

As has been reiterated, the maximum financial assistance that beneficiary Americans can obtain will be $4555.00 USD. This is due to the increase in the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). Please note that the maximum Social Security amounts have been increased by $140.00 USD.