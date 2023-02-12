Food assistance available for California families affected by winter storms

Food assistance in California Photo by USA Diario

The storms that hit several locations in California left many families stranded and struggling to meet their basic needs.

Therefore, those who were affected by the winter storms will be able to receive food assistance, available to those who lived or worked in vulnerable areas.

How much will the stimulus checks be?

In response, the California Department of Social Services announced that they will also provide emergency benefits of up to $939.00 USD.

This will be for those who have been working or living in Contra Costa, Mendocino and Ventura counties. On the condition that it is on the corresponding dates between December 27 and January 25.

It is important to note that those who were already enrolled or receiving CalFresh assistance will not be eligible for this storm assistance.

So who is eligible?

A family of four with an income of less than $3130.00 per month can apply. They can apply in person, by visiting the Department of Social Services office, by phone or online.

But, if you are in a family where at least one member does not receive CalFresh benefits, then you qualify for food assistance. However, to qualify, one of the following requirements must have been met due to the storms.

The absence of electricity to the home or business resulting in losses, non-receipt of wages, or the expenditure of money for damages.

If you meet one or more of the above requirements, you may file your application until February 15. Generally, benefits will be available within three days after your application is submitted and approved.

However, it is very important not to fall into a scam when using the EBT card, through which the assistance is delivered. You should not share your card number or password.