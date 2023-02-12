These are the neighborhoods in Miami-Dade with the cheapest rents

RENTS IN MIAMI-DADE Photo by City of North Miami Beach Government

The real estate market in South Florida is one of the most competitive in the entire country with prices that are not exactly the cheapest. However, in Miami County itself, there are Miami County itself, however, there are some more affordable neighborhoods where you can find more affordable more affordable housing than in the rest of the state. We show you below.

According to data compiled by the founder of Analytics Miami and real estate market analysts Ana Bozovic and analysts Ana Bozovic and the Multiple Listing Service, the North Miami Beach neighborhood stands out as the most affordable Beach neighborhood stands out as having the most affordable median rent in the county with a average home cost of $1,800 per month, second only to North Miami, Miami Gardens, Allapattah/Brownsville and Little Havana.

According to industry experts, when prices rise, it means there is more demand in the area. more demand in the area. However, this does not mean that North Miami Beach is a sparsely populated neighborhood as the neighborhood, as it is home to more than 42,000 people with a median household income of $52,000 a year. median household income of $52,000 per year.

The main attraction of the area is precisely the coastline and all that it entails: water sports, fishing and water sports, fishing and offshore excursions.

Just 15 minutes from North Miami Beach is another fairly affordable neighborhood. North Miami is home to some 59,229 residents who pay an average rent of $1,950, although there are one-bedroom apartments in North Miami Beach. 1,950, although one-bedroom apartments are available at much lower prices.

Miami Gardens is another prime area in Florida in terms of rental prices, with an average cost of $1,950. rents with an average cost of $1,950.

Among the main attractions in the area is the Hard Rock Stadium or the home of the Miami Dolphins where the Miami Dolphins also the Miami Dolphins where events and concerts are also held throughout the year.

The Allapattah and Brownsville area of Miami is the fourth cheapest in the county where rents start at $2,000. rents can be found from $2,000 and up.

ANOTHER AREA OF CHEAP RENTS IN MIAMI-DADE

According to the opinion of tourists visiting the area, outdoor activities are among the most common activities in the area. among the most common activities of its residents, as Allapattah, for example, is considered one of the most popular Allapattah, for example, is considered one of Miami's hidden gems and is one of the city's oldest communities. one of the city's oldest communities.

Finally, although populous and visited, "Little Havana" is another of Miami's cheapest zip codes. Miami's cheapest zip codes. Incredibly, in the representative area of the Cuban exile Cuban exile can be found for as little as $2,100.