Biden to veto any measure seeking cuts in Social Security or Medicare

Medicare Photo by USA Diario

This week in Florida, President Joe Biden promised not to make cuts to Social Security and Medicare, as some representatives of the Republican Party are trying to do.

At the University of Tampa, the president said, "People on fixed incomes who depend on Social Security and Medicare to survive deserve a greater sense of security and dignity."

"Too many Americans lie in bed at night, staring at the ceiling and wondering: What happens if I get sick, if I get cancer, if my wife gets breast cancer or we, or the kids get really sick? Are we going to have to sell the house? What are we going to do? How are we going to pay our bills?" he reflected.

For some local media such as Telemundo 51, Biden saw in Florida "the opportunity to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between Republican lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government income and health insurance programs."

"I know that the dream of many Republicans is to cut Social Security and Medicare," Biden said, before declaring, "If that's your dream, I'm your nightmare."

The president assured that instead of making cuts, he will "extend the Medicare trust fund for at least two decades".

BIDEN'S STATEMENT IN TAMPA: MEDICARE

At the university, the president reported that the United States pays more for prescription drugs than any other country in the world. "And there are many drugs, such as cancer drugs, for example, that cost as much as $10, $12 and even $14,000 a year," he added.

Among the government's projections, he said, "We are finally giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices. We have been trying to do this for years.

In this regard, he stated that "starting this year, they cannot be charged more and they cannot pay more than $3,500 no matter what drug they take. And next year, it is reduced to the maximum of $2,000 that they have to pay for the drugs."

The promises obviously came with caveats: "If Republicans in Congress have their way, the power we just gave Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices will disappear. The $2,000 limit next year on prescription drugs goes away. The $35-a-month insulin limit goes away," Biden said.