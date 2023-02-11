Going to college is becoming a luxury in the U.S.

Student debit Photo by BBC

Families in the United States have a concern related to the fees and debts of their children's education. These are increasing every year and the higher the tuition gets, the more expensive the tuition becomes.

Graduating from college will be a luxury for affluent households. Statistics indicate that nearly 44 million Americans are owing $1.76 trillion in tuition credits.

This figure will continue to grow because Americans need to enter higher education in order to get jobs that bring higher earnings. The country is currently experiencing a financial problem with prices and inflation.

Alternatives to defuse the economic crisis

Some government authorities have raised the idea of forgiving debts to ease the difficult situation. Last year, President Biden proposed the Student Debt Relief Plan.

This consisted of a $10,000.00 USD waiver for citizens earning less than $125,000.00 USD per year. Other relief was aimed at those eligible for Pell Grants, which would waive a $20,000.00 USD payment.

The President's plans have not yet been approved, as not everyone agrees with the proposal presented. There were several opinions and lawsuits alleging abuse of power by the White House leader.

This caused the Supreme Court to stop the alternative to the crisis and the case is under consideration. In 2020, former President Donald Trump made the decision to pardon the population with student loan bills.

The reason was to alleviate the hardship imposed by the Coronavirus and the measure has been extended in recent years. However, the term of the waiver expires next June 30, 2023. Once the date has expired, people will have two months to pay again the commitments contracted with the education service.