Citizenship for dreamers, Joe Biden's request

Dreamers Photo by USA Diario

Joe Biden, President of the United States, asked Congress to provide a path to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children, also known as "dreamers", if his immigration reform is not approved.

He made this request in his State of the Union address, the second since he came to power in January 2021. Before both houses of Congress he said: "America's problems at the border will not be solved until Congress acts".

The current president spoke in favor of a path to citizenship for "dreamers," farmers, those with temporary status and essential workers, while urging lawmakers to at least approve his plan to provide equipment and agents to safeguard the border.

There is currently a "record" number of personnel and more than 8,000 human smugglers have been arrested. "It is our duty to protect people's rights and freedoms," he said.

What has favored the decrease in arrests of irregular migrants?

This January, the number of arrests of migrants trying to enter the country irregularly through the southern border of the United States reached the lowest point in two years, according to data provided to EFE by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Experts believe that the decrease is linked to the extension of Title 42 in the first month of 2023, which allows for hot removals of Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants.

At the end of January, arrests reported a drop of 95% compared to the 1,231 daily arrests reported at the beginning of the month, data referring to migrants of the three nationalities mentioned, plus Venezuelans, who have been subject to Title 42 since October.

To conclude his speech, in one of the most traditional ceremonies in U.S. politics, President Joe Biden said: "let's come together on immigration and make this a bipartisan issue, just as it was before".