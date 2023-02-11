Americans will receive nearly $7,000 with Earned Income Tax Credit. Are you eligible?

Earned Income Tax Credit Photo by USA Diario

"EITC Assistant" is a free service that you can access through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website. This tool will inform you if you qualify for the EITC, or if you have one or more qualifying children or dependents. Moreover, it will notify you of the amount of money you will receive corresponding to the refund.

Most importantly, this digital tool will allow millions of American taxpayers to verify their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Therefore, it is important for you to know that this tax credit will grant up to almost $7000.00 USD in refunds to its taxpayers.

To find out if you are eligible, you must share information through the web tool such as Forms W-2 or 1099. You can also do it with documents that show your withheld taxes, the money you have received and the expenses or adjustments to your income.

Probably the beneficiaries of this credit could get more than $2000.00 USD this year. To do so, all taxpayers will have to file a tax return, even if they are not required to do the procedure due to low income.

Workers with qualifying children could receive up to $6935.00 USD per EITC, if compared to $6728.00 USD in 2021. Only, if their adjusted gross income (AGI) was less than $53057.00 USD in 2022 and $59187.00 USD for married filing jointly.

Where is the strength of this credit?

This is an extremely important tax credit that helps millions of working people each year. So said IRS Acting Commissioner Doug O'Donnell on January 27th, Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day.

All eligible workers between the ages of 25 and 64 will be able to claim the credit. In addition, the maximum EITC for taxpayers without dependents is $560.00 and is available to taxpayers with AGI below $16480.00 in 2022. For married taxpayers filing jointly, AGI must be less than $22610.00 USD.