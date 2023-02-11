You could get a rebate of up to $7500 when you buy an electric car

$7500 when you buy an electric vehicle Photo by USA Diario

The U.S. government has decided to support people who buy electric cars to help the environment decrease its carbon footprint. For this reason a not inconsiderable rebate of between $1000.00 USD and $7500.00 USD is being offered.

This not only enhances environmental stewardship, but also encourages people to buy these greener cars. In California, for example, this initiative is being promoted to help those with low or moderate incomes to buy a vehicle.

Pricing continues to be a determining factor, which is why several companies have smartly lowered the costs of their vehicles in recent years. Tesla is one of them, and has used this trend of lower prices to maintain its high revenue stream.

For the time being, competition from companies will become increasingly acute as the government makes these decisions to obtain rebates. In the case of drivers, they will be able to have a rebate of between $1000.00 USD and $7500.00 USD. Which will undoubtedly help them pay for the total cost of the car.

But which electric vehicles qualify?

In one of their most recent reports, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y were the latest vehicles to be added to the rebate. For their part, the funds come from the California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP).

However, some electric vehicles did not qualify for this rebate because they were considered luxury, although this changed with Tesla's recent price reduction.

A key requirement to qualify for the rebate and be able to claim it is that the person must live in California with low to moderate income.

For hydrogen fuel cell vehicles the standard amounts that can be claimed will increase on February 28 from $4500.00 USD to $7500.00 USD. In the case of a battery electric vehicle the amounts will be from $2000.00 USD to $4500.00 USD.

A plug-in hybrid for low to moderate income households will have the amount of $1000.00 USD to $6500.00 USD.

Single taxpayers will have a standard income threshold for the CVRP of $135,000.00 USD. For heads of households it will be $175,000.00 USD and $200,000.00 USD for joint taxpayers.

The income of those who want to join the augmentation group cannot exceed 400% of the federal poverty level.