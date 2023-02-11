Thousands of dollars stimulus check for housing-related payments

Homeowner Assistance Fund Photo by USA Diario

Having trouble paying your house or rent right now? There's good news for you, as there are some assistance programs designed to support you.

The American Recovery Plan Act of 2021 continues to bear good fruit. Such is the case with the Homeowner Assistance Fund, which makes up to $9.961 billion available to every state, territory and tribal entity in the United States.

It is an initiative that aims to support those most in need, and specifically seeks to prevent foreclosures or loss of utilities as a result of hardship resulting from COVID-19.

Although the program is funded by the federal government, the funds are administered by the states. Nevada residents may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Who benefits from this stimulus check?

- Those who have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020, such as loss of income or have seen their expenses increase significantly.

- Are out of work, or underemployed.

- Those who own a home or live in a home in the state of Nevada as their primary residence.

However, renters are also intended to be assisted. The State of Nevada has created the CARES Housing Assistance Program for residents who have been affected by the pandemic and require some type of financial support to pay their monthly rent.

How do I apply for this program?

To be eligible, you must first apply. It is a basic requirement that you have suffered some financial impact from COVID-19, such as loss of employment or reduction in work hours or wages.

Also, the initiative provides for income restrictions based on your county of residence. All of this should be taken into consideration.

Click here to find out if you are eligible for this assistance. Click on this link and select your county to see if you qualify.

The recommendation of the managers is that the sooner you apply the more likely you are to get the financial support. In addition, in this particular case, the financial amounts provided under this program must be used by September 30, 2025.