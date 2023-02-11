Long Beach, CA

500 monthly payments to Americans, new project to redistribute budget surplus

USA Diario

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Iwht_0kk8zuWz00
Long Beach Recovery Act

As many as 2,700 applications have already been received from low-income families.

But as if that were not enough, the beneficiary families will not only receive the $500 monthly stipend. Among other benefits, they will be guaranteed free childcare, transportation vouchers and will have on-the-job training facilities.

As we know, the Long Beach Recovery Act is funded by federal and state recovery funds. This money has been able to fund, for example, economic and public health initiatives for residents affected by the pandemic. Now the nonprofit Fund for Guaranteed Income (F4GI) has partnered with the city to fund this initiative.

Courtney Chatterson, program manager, said the next step is to begin reviewing the applications submitted. Once the review is complete, new documents will be requested to complete the qualification. Once this step is completed, 250 families will be selected for the program. These beneficiary families will be able to choose the way in which they prefer to obtain the financial assistance.

It is important to note that only the areas with the highest poverty rates will be chosen to participate in the program. And as noted, the impact of the pandemic will also be a determining factor in the choice of beneficiaries.

Approximately half of the residents in the 90813 zip code live 150% below the poverty line. The majority of this community are latinos and rent their homes. These are the potential beneficiaries of the assistance.

The redistribution plans call for no less than a $450,000 increase to fund the city's guaranteed income pilot program, dubbed The Long Beach Pledge. As well as an additional $12 million to address the ongoing homelessness crisis.

Thanks to higher-than-expected revenues in several city funds during the last fiscal year, officials will redistribute that extra money during the remaining months of the current budget cycle.

Also, the Long Beach City Council this week approved the reallocation of extra cash funds to support other social programs.

Approximately $5.4 million of that extra money will go to the city manager's office to enhance its emergency response to homelessness. In addition to other social services, clean-up camps, housing expansions and other related efforts.

Some $800,000 will go to the Department of Library Services to enable that agency to purchase additional materials for the city's public library branches.

The city's Justice Fund will receive an allocation of $300,000, as well as funding for programs to support youth services, senior services at Cesar E. Chavez and Silverado Parks, money for an additional season of the Hoops After Dark program.

Additionally, $702,450 will be set aside to fund a new staffing model within the mayor's office, including the addition of 4.5 additional jobs.

Councilmember Al Austin said, "These are funds that should be earmarked for projects. They should be going to urgent needs and priorities in our city right now.

According to the latest reports the Mayor's final request will add $342,000 to the Department of City Activities to develop a public service pathways pilot program in partnership with local educational institutions. The main objective is to encourage local labor by prioritizing Long Beach college graduates for city jobs.

